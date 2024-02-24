Northern Trust Corp Has $350.55 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Kroger worth $350,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KR opened at $48.21 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

