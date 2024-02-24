Northern Trust Corp Purchases 1,441,007 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,173,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441,007 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $384,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 123.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

