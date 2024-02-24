Northern Trust Corp Purchases 18,877 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of MSCI worth $360,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $568.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.59.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

