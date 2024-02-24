Northern Trust Corp Purchases 265,680 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,202,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,680 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of Halliburton worth $372,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 28.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 243,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 455,330 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,334,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after buying an additional 131,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.21 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

