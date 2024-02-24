Northern Trust Corp Purchases 3,371 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $309,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after buying an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,428,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.4 %

MTD stock opened at $1,209.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,137.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.