Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Newmont worth $381,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after buying an additional 4,409,771 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 284.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,099,000 after buying an additional 1,943,436 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 66.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after buying an additional 1,919,693 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 1.3 %

Newmont stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.23%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

