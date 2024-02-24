Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,389,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $364,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 49.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 864,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,242 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $146.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

