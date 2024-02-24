Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,120,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,450 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $306,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,224,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,762,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

