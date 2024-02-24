Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,077 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,613,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $294,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

