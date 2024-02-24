Northland Securities Begins Coverage on TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TETRA Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $493.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.25. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 63.3% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

