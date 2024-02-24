Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $234,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 27.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 380,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,455,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 855,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,657,000 after buying an additional 63,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.