Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NCDL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

NYSE NCDL opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $16.84 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

