Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

NYSE:NCDL opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.84 and a 1 year high of $17.96.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

