Oasis Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $813.15 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $813.15 million and $37.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.39 or 0.05794788 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00024276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.12049675 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $40,134,257.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

