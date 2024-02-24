Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Occidental Petroleum worth $59,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.02. 7,789,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

