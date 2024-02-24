Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $121.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.10. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

