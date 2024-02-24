Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 844,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,695,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

