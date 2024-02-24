Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Position Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Omnicell worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 149,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMCL. BTIG Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $27.25 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

