Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 668,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,404 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $49,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

