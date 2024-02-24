ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. ON24 updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

ON24 Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of ONTF stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.50. ON24 has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Insider Transactions at ON24

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $128,401.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,501,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,434,472.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $31,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $128,401.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,501,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,434,472.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,784 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of ON24 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 663,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,348,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ON24 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 547,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,459,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 212,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

Further Reading

