ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. ON24 had a negative net margin of 31.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. ON24 updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.050 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.
ON24 Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of ONTF stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.50. ON24 has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.
Insider Transactions at ON24
In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $128,401.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,501,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,434,472.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $31,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 18,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $128,401.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,501,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,434,472.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,784 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ON24
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON24
About ON24
ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, a live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, a live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale managed virtual event experience.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON24
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.