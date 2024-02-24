ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.87. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

ONE Gas Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $59.34 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

