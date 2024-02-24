Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 80,392 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,380,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 32.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 38.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,286,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

FTNT opened at $67.64 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

