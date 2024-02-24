Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 11,713 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $419,860.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

