Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 9,237 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 79.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 20,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 213,757 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,359,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,131 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 4.0 %

Copart stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 33.41%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.