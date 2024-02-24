Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $89.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

