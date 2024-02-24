Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 18,383 US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in US Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,311,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

USFD stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $51.19.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

