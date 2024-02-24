Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $624,000 Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in State Street by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.6 %

STT stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

