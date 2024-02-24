Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock valued at $44,686,439. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $267.75 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.16. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

