Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $751,000 in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.5 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $86.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.