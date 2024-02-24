Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $788,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,075 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

