Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $853,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth $952,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $1,221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Saia by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 1,102.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $563.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $473.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.54. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.69 and a 52 week high of $571.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.89.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Articles

