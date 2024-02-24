Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,145 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CNQ stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53.
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
