Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 53,145 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $65.32 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.