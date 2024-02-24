Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,007 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $87.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $64.92 and a 52 week high of $88.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

