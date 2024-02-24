Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GATX were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in GATX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in GATX by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,295,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GATX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GATX

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $126.80 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.