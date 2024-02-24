Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 22,322 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.92. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

