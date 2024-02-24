Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 32,989 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,989 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Corteva were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.95.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.89 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

