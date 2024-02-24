Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 52,655 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

