Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.24 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
