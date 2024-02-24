Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.24 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Option Care Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Option Care Health by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

