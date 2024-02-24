Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.19. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

