Orchid Price Hits $0.12 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $120.88 million and $16.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015714 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001506 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00014768 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.61 or 1.00012305 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00182065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00009515 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

