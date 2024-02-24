Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Insider Kirke Weaver Purchases 2,720 Shares of Stock

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
OGN opened at $18.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79.
Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Organon & Co.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
