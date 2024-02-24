Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Insider Kirke Weaver Purchases 2,720 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2024

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $18.50 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Organon & Co.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.