Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
ORA opened at $64.43 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.97%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.
