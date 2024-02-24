Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $124.00 at Evercore ISI

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $108.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

