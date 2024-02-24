Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OC. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

