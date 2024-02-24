Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMI

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

NYSE OMI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $2,795,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,899,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 694,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 510,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.