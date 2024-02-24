PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,136,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $867,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,392. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,604,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,436,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 799,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

