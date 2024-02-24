Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires New Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $8,653,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 154,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 87,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,977,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 87,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,977,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 282,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,420. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.25.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

