Pale Fire Capital SE Acquires New Shares in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Erasca by 2,957.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,561,000 after buying an additional 2,594,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Erasca by 103.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 1,961,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Erasca by 311.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,457,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after buying an additional 1,103,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Erasca by 113.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 1,090,085 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Price Performance

Shares of ERAS stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.32. 2,930,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,596. Erasca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Erasca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Erasca from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Insider Transactions at Erasca

In related news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 30,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,996.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 493,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,996.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 721,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $1,219,926.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,899,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,799,918.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 761,850 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

