Pale Fire Capital SE Buys Shares of 28,100 Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TNYA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.22. 315,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,379. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $27,430.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $27,430.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $37,257.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,608 shares of company stock worth $99,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

