Pale Fire Capital SE Cuts Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Pale Fire Capital SE reduced its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,795 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy comprises about 1.3% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,509,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,580,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,850 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,274,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,160,000 after purchasing an additional 552,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after acquiring an additional 754,860 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 19,658,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALO stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.95. 883,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,033. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TALO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

